Quantamental Technologies LLC Sells 820 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)

Quantamental Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 8.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,292,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,379,000 after purchasing an additional 545,974 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,684,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,346,000 after purchasing an additional 93,678 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,188,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,812 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,937,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,277 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,142,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 68,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $1,449,118.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 780,680 shares in the company, valued at $16,409,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Randall C. Stuewe sold 21,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $463,320.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 798,989 shares in the company, valued at $17,577,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAR opened at $21.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.16. Darling Ingredients Inc has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $22.62.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $853.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.24 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 6.35%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/06/quantamental-technologies-llc-sells-820-shares-of-darling-ingredients-inc-dar.html.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.