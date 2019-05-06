Quantamental Technologies LLC Reduces Position in Halliburton (HAL)

Quantamental Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 59.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,053 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 8,862 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $979,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Halliburton by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 60,463 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 443,864 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $13,005,000 after buying an additional 1,695,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in Halliburton by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 9,714 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 5,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $168,002.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,339.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $27.77 on Monday. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $54.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAL. ValuEngine cut Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $36.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Halliburton in a report on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities set a $49.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.71.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

