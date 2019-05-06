Qualys (QLYS) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $102.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $95.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on QLYS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. BTIG Research cut shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Qualys from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.63.

QLYS opened at $91.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.06 and a beta of 1.59. Qualys has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $98.30.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $75.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.92 million. Qualys had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Qualys will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 2,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $187,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,949,629.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $138,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,066 shares in the company, valued at $14,338,953.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,663 shares of company stock worth $3,083,506 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 13,821.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,392,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,238,000 after purchasing an additional 102,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

