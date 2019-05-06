QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Stake Raised by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 74.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,867 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,749 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 190.0% during the 4th quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 826,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $47,138,000 after acquiring an additional 44,907 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 91,562 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 14,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $89.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 13,466 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $807,960.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James H. Thompson sold 40,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $2,030,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,775.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 902,343 shares of company stock worth $31,869,553. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/06/qualcomm-inc-qcom-stake-raised-by-tufton-capital-management.html.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.