Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $105,000 Stake in Hershey Co (HSY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 61.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,764,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,299,000 after buying an additional 1,070,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Hershey by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,862,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,995,000 after buying an additional 116,765 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,142,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,314,000 after buying an additional 550,341 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Hershey by 10,179.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,456,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,423,036 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,317,000 after buying an additional 249,155 shares during the period. 52.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group set a $100.00 price objective on Hershey and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hershey from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

HSY stock opened at $121.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $89.29 and a 1 year high of $126.11.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 90.64% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.722 per share. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.92%.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 360,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $44,400,409.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,639,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,018,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Javier H. Idrovo sold 7,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 409,893 shares of company stock valued at $49,949,310. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

