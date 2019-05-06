Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 650 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 69.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Ryanair by 171.4% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Ryanair by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

RYAAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Ryanair from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryanair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

RYAAY opened at $75.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.73. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $65.61 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 14.65%. Equities analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 650 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/06/quadrant-capital-group-llc-buys-650-shares-of-ryanair-holdings-plc-ryaay.html.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.