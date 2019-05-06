Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Lowered by Piper Jaffray Companies

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Estee Lauder Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Positive” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

EL has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.78.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $174.43 on Monday. Estee Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $121.47 and a twelve month high of $180.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.72.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.25. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.14%.

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 29,366 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.59, for a total transaction of $4,363,493.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,685,414.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 15,949 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.55, for a total transaction of $2,720,101.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,865.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 579,277 shares of company stock worth $90,373,785. Insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,758,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,289,000 after acquiring an additional 117,152 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,032,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716,962 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 6,015.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,896,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784,090 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,275,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,965,000 after acquiring an additional 394,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,663,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,538,000 after acquiring an additional 311,836 shares during the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

