Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Dine Brands Global Inc Decreased by Wedbush (DIN)

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) – Wedbush dropped their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.93. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

DIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $88.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.48. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $101.18.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $237.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.96 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 53.27%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2,426.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 6,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $695,505.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,001.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 13,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $1,345,532.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,496 shares of company stock worth $2,110,338 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

