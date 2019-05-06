Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY) Reduced by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) – Research analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Ceridian HCM in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group analyst S. Bersey now expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a “Overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group also issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Friday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.87.

Shares of CDAY opened at $49.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion and a PE ratio of -994.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.04. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $31.39 and a 1-year high of $53.71.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $203.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.99 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,927,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,461,000 after purchasing an additional 512,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,196,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,323,000 after purchasing an additional 66,585 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,196,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,323,000 after purchasing an additional 66,585 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,981,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,041,000 after purchasing an additional 649,966 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $4,066,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 13,000,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $636,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,319,892 shares of company stock valued at $701,369,802 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

