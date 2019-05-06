Pura Price Tops $0.0042 (PURA)

Pura (CURRENCY:PURA) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 6th. During the last week, Pura has traded up 38.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Pura coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Kucoin and CoinExchange. Pura has a market cap of $742,067.00 and $54.00 worth of Pura was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pura alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00013577 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000105 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000052 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Azart (AZART) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000228 BTC.

About Pura

PURA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Pura’s total supply is 182,563,849 coins and its circulating supply is 175,781,355 coins. Pura’s official Twitter account is @PuraSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pura is mypura.io

Buying and Selling Pura

Pura can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pura directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pura should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pura using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pura and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.