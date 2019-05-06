Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $12.36 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (SYK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,573 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 8,029.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,075,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000,739 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $474,132,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,882,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,900,399,000 after purchasing an additional 975,678 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,175,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 19,658.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 367,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 365,459 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Stryker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Stryker to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Stryker from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.89.

In other news, Chairman Kevin Lobo sold 41,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.11, for a total transaction of $8,104,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Damon Hutchinson sold 10,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total value of $1,821,035.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,954 shares of company stock valued at $25,193,116. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYK opened at $190.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $71.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $144.75 and a 52 week high of $199.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 25.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

