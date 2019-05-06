PTC Inc (PTC) Insider Sells $1,335,300.00 in Stock

PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) insider James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total transaction of $1,335,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $88.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 0.83. PTC Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.67 and a fifty-two week high of $107.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 98.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. PTC had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of PTC by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 22,755.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 760,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,796,000 after purchasing an additional 757,534 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 348,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,031,000 after purchasing an additional 16,510 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PTC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.88.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

