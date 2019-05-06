Project Pai (PAI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.02 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 6th. Project Pai has a market cap of $55.04 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for about $0.0379 or 0.00000663 BTC on major exchanges including Bitfinex, OOOBTC, BitForex and HBUS. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $543.02 or 0.09488360 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00040630 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00001599 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00011776 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016972 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai is a coin. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,593,009,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,450,487,163 coins. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, LBank, HBUS, Bitfinex, BitForex and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.