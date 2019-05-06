Premier (PINC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Premier has set its FY 2019 guidance at $2.55-2.67 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $2.55-2.67 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Premier had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $421.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Premier to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Premier alerts:

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $34.31 on Monday. Premier has a twelve month low of $28.81 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.46.

PINC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Premier in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, Leerink Swann cut Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.82.

In related news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 3,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $137,747.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig S. Mckasson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,709 shares in the company, valued at $5,095,872.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Premier (PINC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/06/premier-pinc-set-to-announce-quarterly-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.