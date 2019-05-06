Polis (POLIS) Reaches Market Cap of $4.92 Million

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. During the last seven days, Polis has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. Polis has a total market capitalization of $4.92 million and $3,147.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00013570 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Polis

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 6,365,709 coins. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

