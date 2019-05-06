Polar Capital (POLR) PT Lowered to GBX 615

Polar Capital (LON:POLR) had its price target trimmed by Numis Securities from GBX 645 ($8.43) to GBX 615 ($8.04) in a research report report published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an add rating on the stock.

POLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Polar Capital in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Shore Capital dropped their price target on shares of Polar Capital from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 10th.

Get Polar Capital alerts:

POLR opened at GBX 586 ($7.66) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $546.62 million and a P/E ratio of 12.42. Polar Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 447 ($5.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 738 ($9.64).

In related news, insider Brian J. D. Ashford-Russell sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.66), for a total transaction of £765,000 ($999,608.00).

About Polar Capital

Polar Capital Holdings plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to professional and institutional investors. It launches and manages equity and balanced mutual funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. Polar Capital Holdings plc was founded in December 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom with an additional office in Tokyo, Japan.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.