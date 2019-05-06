Piper Jaffray Companies Cuts Expedia Group (EXPE) Price Target to $160.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target trimmed by Piper Jaffray Companies from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EXPE. BidaskClub lowered Expedia Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Expedia Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Expedia Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Vertical Group began coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. They set a positive rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $127.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $108.11 and a 12 month high of $139.77.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total value of $6,258,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 462,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942,444.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark D. Okerstrom sold 5,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.65, for a total value of $711,563.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,981,442.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,759 shares of company stock valued at $15,794,981 in the last three months. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 27.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $592,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,379,276 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $440,928,000 after buying an additional 152,165 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 205,931 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $26,870,000 after buying an additional 48,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 555,006 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $72,417,000 after buying an additional 11,428 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

