Pioneer Energy Services Corp (PES) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PES. ValuEngine cut shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Pioneer Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th.

Get Pioneer Energy Services alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 1,030.5% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 23,742 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 60.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 12,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PES opened at $1.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Pioneer Energy Services has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $6.35.

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $146.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.93 million. Pioneer Energy Services had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 26.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Energy Services will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pioneer Energy Services

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.