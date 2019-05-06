Penta (PNT) Achieves Market Cap of $5.65 Million

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Penta token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including BCEX, Bit-Z, HADAX and LBank. Over the last week, Penta has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Penta has a market capitalization of $5.65 million and approximately $551,271.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005254 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00384403 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017308 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00001706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00915728 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00160749 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006009 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00001213 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About Penta

Penta launched on January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,415,607,908 tokens. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF . The official website for Penta is www.penta.global

Buying and Selling Penta

Penta can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, HitBTC, HADAX, LBank and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

