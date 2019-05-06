Pendal Group Ltd Has $386,000 Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 94.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,884 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 771 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,715 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 18.2% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.16. 121,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,068. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $47.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 136.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 80.53 and a beta of -0.52.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Agnico Eagle Mines had a positive return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $532.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.219 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEM shares. ValuEngine downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Desjardins cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. GMP Securities raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

