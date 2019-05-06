Pegasystems (PEGA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Pegasystems to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Pegasystems has set its FY 2019 guidance at $0.50-0.50 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $0.50 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $256.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.71 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 0.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pegasystems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $75.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,758.50 and a beta of 1.42. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $43.21 and a 52-week high of $76.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 29th.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 465 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $30,457.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,018.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 515 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $33,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,403 shares of company stock worth $3,421,274. Insiders own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pegasystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Pegasystems (PEGA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/06/pegasystems-pega-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.