Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Vectura Group (VEC)

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Vectura Group (LON:VEC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Numis Securities started coverage on Vectura Group in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vectura Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vectura Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 114.33 ($1.49).

Get Vectura Group alerts:

LON VEC opened at GBX 72.35 ($0.95) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $480.18 million and a P/E ratio of -5.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Vectura Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 65.85 ($0.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 90.15 ($1.18).

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Vectura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.