Peak Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC)

Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises 3.0% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $6,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.56. 8,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,287. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

