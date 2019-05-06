Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Shares Bought by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lunia Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 8,881.0% in the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 10,859,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,738,096 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 5,734.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,458,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365,298 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 7,736.0% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 4,003,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952,727 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,026,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,030,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,826,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, VP Jennifer R. Vossler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $749,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,940.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer R. Vossler sold 10,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $784,577.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,665.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,272 shares of company stock worth $12,426,029 in the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $84.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.16 and a fifty-two week high of $84.82.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 28.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.84%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Paychex from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

