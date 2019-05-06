Pascal Lite 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $0.00 (PASL)

Pascal Lite (CURRENCY:PASL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. Pascal Lite has a market capitalization of $62,192.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Pascal Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pascal Lite has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Pascal Lite coin can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000018 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00014553 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000411 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000051 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Pascal Lite

Pascal Lite is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 1st, 2017. Pascal Lite’s total supply is 9,517,400 coins. Pascal Lite’s official Twitter account is @PASLLITE1 . The official website for Pascal Lite is pascallite.com

Pascal Lite Coin Trading

Pascal Lite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pascal Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pascal Lite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pascal Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

