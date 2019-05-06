Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Holdings in VANGUARD BD IX/VANGUARD SHORT TERM (BSV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in VANGUARD BD IX/VANGUARD SHORT TERM (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. VANGUARD BD IX/VANGUARD SHORT TERM comprises 0.7% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in VANGUARD BD IX/VANGUARD SHORT TERM were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of VANGUARD BD IX/VANGUARD SHORT TERM by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 22,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VANGUARD BD IX/VANGUARD SHORT TERM during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,000,000. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of VANGUARD BD IX/VANGUARD SHORT TERM by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of VANGUARD BD IX/VANGUARD SHORT TERM during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of VANGUARD BD IX/VANGUARD SHORT TERM by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter.

Get VANGUARD BD IX/VANGUARD SHORT TERM alerts:

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.37. 117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,813,666. VANGUARD BD IX/VANGUARD SHORT TERM has a 12-month low of $77.66 and a 12-month high of $79.73.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Holdings in VANGUARD BD IX/VANGUARD SHORT TERM (BSV)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/06/parkside-financial-bank-trust-increases-holdings-in-vanguard-bd-ix-vanguard-short-term-bsv.html.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1566 per share. This is a boost from VANGUARD BD IX/VANGUARD SHORT TERM’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

VANGUARD BD IX/VANGUARD SHORT TERM Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VANGUARD BD IX/VANGUARD SHORT TERM (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD BD IX/VANGUARD SHORT TERM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD BD IX/VANGUARD SHORT TERM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.