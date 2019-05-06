Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 138 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 578,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,348,000 after purchasing an additional 76,899 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 208,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,399,000 after purchasing an additional 28,128 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000.

Shares of VCIT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,986. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.95 and a twelve month high of $87.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.252 dividend. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

