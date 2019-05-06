Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 186.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $168.02. The stock had a trading volume of 930 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,232. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $149.55 and a 52 week high of $181.92.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

