Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (LRGF)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 3,731.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 185,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,067 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF were worth $5,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 459,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,268,000 after acquiring an additional 58,754 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 889.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 782,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,273,000 after acquiring an additional 703,180 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 132,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 9,483 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 82.0% during the first quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 21,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares during the period. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,498,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF alerts:

LRGF traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $31.90. 17,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,254. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a twelve month low of $26.47 and a twelve month high of $34.22.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/06/parallel-advisors-llc-grows-position-in-ishares-edge-msci-multifactor-usa-etf-lrgf.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.