Packer & Co Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK)

Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 109,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,962,000. Crown comprises 0.6% of Packer & Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,692,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,357,000 after buying an additional 2,846,721 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,973,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,142,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Crown by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,900,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Crown by 4,966.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 895,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,233,000 after purchasing an additional 877,999 shares during the last quarter.

Get Crown alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 target price on shares of Crown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on shares of Crown and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Crown from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Crown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.11.

CCK traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.66. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $60.58.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.05. Crown had a return on equity of 54.33% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 129,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $6,902,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,155,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,828,878.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David A. Beaver sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $532,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,241.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,924,930 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/06/packer-co-ltd-purchases-new-holdings-in-crown-holdings-inc-cck.html.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.