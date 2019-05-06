Oxbow Advisors LLC Increases Position in Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH)

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 130,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the last quarter. 20.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HQH stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.82. The stock had a trading volume of 10,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,197. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $23.37.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

