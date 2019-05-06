Osisko gold royalties (OR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

OR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities downgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report on Friday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

Shares of Osisko gold royalties stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. Osisko gold royalties has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 65.67, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of -0.17.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Osisko gold royalties had a negative net margin of 28.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $115.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OR. Global Strategic Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,868,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,696,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,591,000 after purchasing an additional 988,596 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,426,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,769,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 905,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,947,000 after purchasing an additional 557,258 shares in the last quarter. 50.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

