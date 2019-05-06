Osisko gold royalties (OR) Downgraded to Hold at TD Securities

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$16.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$17.50. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.14% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OR. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.50 target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Desjardins cut shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. National Bank Financial set a C$16.75 price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Osisko gold royalties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.59.
TSE OR traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$13.43. The company had a trading volume of 207,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,643. Osisko gold royalties has a 1-year low of C$9.27 and a 1-year high of C$16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 8.59 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.63.
Osisko gold royalties Company Profile
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.
