Osisko gold royalties (OR) Downgraded to Hold at TD Securities

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$16.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$17.50. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OR. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.50 target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Desjardins cut shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. National Bank Financial set a C$16.75 price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Osisko gold royalties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.59.

TSE OR traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$13.43. The company had a trading volume of 207,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,643. Osisko gold royalties has a 1-year low of C$9.27 and a 1-year high of C$16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 8.59 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.63.

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$115.34 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.280000016458487 EPS for the current year.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

