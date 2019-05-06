Osisko gold royalties Ltd (OR) to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Osisko gold royalties in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Osisko gold royalties’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

OR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Osisko gold royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Osisko gold royalties from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, January 18th. CIBC raised their price target on Osisko gold royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, January 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on Osisko gold royalties from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price target on Osisko gold royalties from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a report on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.78.

Shares of TSE OR opened at C$13.37 on Monday. Osisko gold royalties has a 1-year low of C$9.27 and a 1-year high of C$16.08. The company has a current ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71.

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$115.34 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Osisko gold royalties’s payout ratio is currently -20.51%.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

