OSI Systems (OSIS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $118.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of OSI Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of OSI Systems from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.00.

OSIS opened at $103.94 on Friday. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $65.39 and a 1-year high of $104.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.23. OSI Systems had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $304.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ajay Mehra sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total transaction of $3,023,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,050,040.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,725,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 173,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,959,563.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,574 shares of company stock valued at $13,917,626. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 729.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

