Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Takes $62,000 Position in Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 467 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 225.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 221 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 2,925.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 206.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $119.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.15 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Xilinx had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 29.09%. The firm had revenue of $828.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $298,277.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,105.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho raised Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Xilinx to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Xilinx to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.96.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

