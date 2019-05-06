Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Buys New Holdings in Tiffany & Co. (TIF)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIF. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,569,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,621,105,000 after buying an additional 239,164 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,316,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,516,000 after buying an additional 32,183 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,767,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,324,000 after buying an additional 506,984 shares during the period. Brahman Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,397,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,467,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,129,000 after buying an additional 33,197 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TIF opened at $109.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.55. Tiffany & Co. has a 1-year low of $73.04 and a 1-year high of $141.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 1.85.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.
In related news, Director Lawrence K. Fish sold 8,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total transaction of $841,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philippe Galtie sold 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $111,434.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,262.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
TIF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $152.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tiffany & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.78.
Tiffany & Co. Profile
Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.
