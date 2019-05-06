Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 1,208 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 47.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 146,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $122,656,000. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,443,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 122,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter.

IWB opened at $163.61 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $129.68 and a one year high of $164.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

