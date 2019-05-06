Open Text (OTEX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Open Text (NASDAQ: OTEX):

5/3/2019 – Open Text was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/2/2019 – Open Text was given a new $48.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2019 – Open Text was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/22/2019 – Open Text had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2019 – Open Text was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Open Text Corporation is engaged in development of innovative intranet, extranet and e-Business applications. Since creating one of the first search engines to index the World Wide Web, the company has remained at the forefront of Internet-based technologies. Open Text solutions allow individuals, teams, organizations, and global trading communities to collaborate on projects, share ideas and accelerate innovation to the fastest possible speed. Open Text Corporation is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

4/3/2019 – Open Text was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Open Text Corporation is engaged in development of innovative intranet, extranet and e-Business applications. Since creating one of the first search engines to index the World Wide Web, the company has remained at the forefront of Internet-based technologies. Open Text solutions allow individuals, teams, organizations, and global trading communities to collaborate on projects, share ideas and accelerate innovation to the fastest possible speed. Open Text Corporation is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

Shares of OTEX traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $39.88. 50,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,491. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Open Text Corp has a one year low of $30.99 and a one year high of $40.34.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. Open Text had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $719.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Open Text Corp will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.1746 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Open Text’s payout ratio is 67.03%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Open Text by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 146,621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Open Text in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,059,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Open Text by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 217,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Open Text by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Open Text by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

