Op Bancorp (OPBK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OP Bancorp provides commercial banking services to retail and institutional customers. It offer commercial lending, home loans, online banking, cash management, certificate of deposits, wire transfers and debit and credit cards services. The company operates primarily in Seattle, Washington, Dallas, Texas and Atlanta, Georgia. OP Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of Op Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OPBK opened at $10.50 on Thursday. Op Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $14.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPBK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Op Bancorp by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 13,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Op Bancorp by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 38,924 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Op Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Op Bancorp by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 230,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 138,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Op Bancorp by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 230,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 138,609 shares during the last quarter.

Op Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It generates certificates of deposit, installment accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, demand and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as various personal and business checking accounts.

