Old National Bancorp (ONB) Receives $20.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 24th.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.31%.

In related news, insider Daryl D. Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $171,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,539.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 8.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,754,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,460,000 after buying an additional 302,698 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 41.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 149,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 43,839 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 317,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 19.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 395,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,630,000 after buying an additional 63,963 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 489,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,450,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.