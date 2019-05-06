OFG Bancorp (OFG) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 40.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,100 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

OFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine lowered OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

OFG Bancorp stock opened at $20.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.47. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $99.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.40 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 20.16%. Research analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.42%.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; and financial planning, investment brokerage, corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

