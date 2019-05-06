NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,156 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,390,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,726,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 12,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 210,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuStar Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. NuStar Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

In other NuStar Energy news, CFO Thomas R. Shoaf sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $186,666.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,808.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Amy L. Perry sold 4,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $104,529.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,271 shares in the company, valued at $903,643.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,424 shares of company stock worth $514,283 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NS opened at $26.98 on Monday. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $29.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 34.39%. The firm had revenue of $509.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.69 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 358.21%.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

