Northwest Natural (NWN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Northwest Natural has set its FY 2019 guidance at $2.25-2.45 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $2.25-2.45 EPS.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $226.70 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Northwest Natural to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

NWN stock opened at $68.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. Northwest Natural has a 52-week low of $56.90 and a 52-week high of $71.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NWN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.75.

In related news, Director C Scott Gibson sold 1,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $114,031.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tod R. Hamachek sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $39,126.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,846 shares of company stock worth $1,869,082. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Northwest Natural (NWN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/06/northwest-natural-nwn-set-to-announce-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.