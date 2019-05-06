Northstar Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Northstar Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,036,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 44,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,653. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $107.57 and a 1-year high of $143.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

