Northgate (NTG) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Northgate (LON:NTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 395 ($5.16) price objective on shares of Northgate in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 488.75 ($6.39).

Get Northgate alerts:

Shares of LON NTG opened at GBX 367.50 ($4.80) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.34. Northgate has a 12 month low of GBX 350.20 ($4.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 449.80 ($5.88). The company has a market cap of $483.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82.

In other Northgate news, insider John Pattullo acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 371 ($4.85) per share, for a total transaction of £37,100 ($48,477.72).

Northgate Company Profile

Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle hire services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; supplies other related goods and services; and offers fleet management services. The company operates a fleet of 52,900 vehicles in the United Kingdom; and a fleet of 48,000 vehicles in Spain.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Northgate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northgate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.