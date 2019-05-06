Northern Trust Corp Sells 6,110 Shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,110 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Crispr Therapeutics were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 764,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,895,000 after purchasing an additional 132,863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,471,000 after purchasing an additional 116,116 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,598,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after purchasing an additional 36,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crispr Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.64.

Shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock opened at $40.57 on Monday. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $73.90. The company has a quick ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 15.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 3.11.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.03). Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,839.02% and a negative return on equity of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $840,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,840,360.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 85,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $3,442,888.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,024,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,391,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,222,495. 37.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

