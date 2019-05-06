North American Management Corp Increases Holdings in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (ATMP)

North American Management Corp boosted its stake in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 32.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 82,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 20,315 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA raised its position in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 131,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 38,147 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 146.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 97,041 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 291.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 193,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 144,151 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 797.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 390,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 347,396 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ATMP traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,042. Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $22.67.

