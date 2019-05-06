Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 330,070 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 330,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 354.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,934 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITCI opened at $14.29 on Monday. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $787.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.39.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.09. On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

