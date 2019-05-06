NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Invests $230,000 in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (PKBK) Stock

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKBK. Context BH Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 255,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 88,898 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Parke Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $1,375,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Parke Bancorp by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 204,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 29,525 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Parke Bancorp by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 25,597 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

PKBK traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $22.56. 26,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,266. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $242.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Arret F. Dobson sold 5,000 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 3,000 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $63,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,229,663.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $280,450. 17.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

